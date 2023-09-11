ADVERTISEMENT

Practically not possible to meet private transporters’ demands, says Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah

September 11, 2023 02:49 pm | Updated 02:49 pm IST - MYSURU

Contending that the government’s scheme is aimed at benefiting women, Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah dismissed the possibility of compensating the losses of private transporters

The Hindu Bureau

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah speaking to reporters at the airport in Mysuru on September 11, 2023. | Photo Credit: M A Sriram

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said it is ‘practically not possible’ for the Karnataka Government to fulfil demands of private transporters, who stayed off the roads in Bengaluru on September 11. The strike was called off following a meeting with Transport Minister B. Ramalinga Reddy who promised to look into the demands of private transport operators.

But in Mysuru, speaking to reporters on his arrival at the airport, Mr Siddaramaiah said, “We can’t do anything if they place impossible demands.”

The Congress government in Karnataka had launched the Shakti scheme, which provides free travel for women in State-run KSRTC buses, for the benefit of women travellers.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

“But private transporters are demanding that the government compensate their losses since women are no longer availing their services.” Contending that the government’s scheme is aimed at benefiting women, Mr Siddaramaiah dismissed the possibility of compensating the losses of private transporters.

However, he said the government will not curb protests in a democratic set-up as long as the demonstrations were peaceful.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

Karnataka / welfare

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US