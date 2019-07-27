Prabhuling Navadgi is new Advocate-General

Governor Vajubhai Vala appointed senior advocate Prabhuling K. Navadgi as the Advocate-General of Karnataka on Saturday evening. The appointment comes after Uday Holla, who was appointed Advocate-General by the coalition government, resigned after the government collapsed.

Mr. Navadgi had been serving as the Additional Solicitor General for Government of India (High Court of Karnataka) since 2015.

Son of former High Court judge K.B. Navadgi, he was designated as senior advocate in 2014. He served as the Additional Advocate-General of Karnataka in 2011.

He was appointed Advocate-General of the State on May 17, 2018, the day B.S. Yediyurappa took charge as Chief Minister after the Assembly polls. But he resigned after Mr. Yediyurappa failed to prove majority and the coalition government took office. Mr. Navadgi has now been reappointed.