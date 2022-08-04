Prabhugouda Patil in experts committee

Prabhugouda Patil, Professor of Mathematics in Karnatak University, Dharwad, has been appointed member of the Subject Experts Committee (Mathematical Sciences) by the R&D Infrastructure Division under the Ministry of Science and Technology of Government of India.

The head of the experts committee for “Fund for Improvement of Science and Technology Infrastructure in Universities and other Higher Educational Institutions (FIST)“ programme is Sanghamitra Bandopadhyay, Director, ISI, Kolkata.

The FIST scheme is aimed at facilitating support towards augmenting research and development (R&D) facilities largely in the university and academic sectors by augmenting the basic infrastructure for conducting research in basic or applied science and technology areas.

There are, in all, 15 members in the subject experts committee and the tenure of committee is three years.