Prabhu Chavan writes to Modi, Amit Shah against Bhagwant Khuba for anti-party activities

May 21, 2023 07:40 pm | Updated 07:40 pm IST - KALABURAGI

BJP legislator from Aurad Assembly Constituency and former Minister Prabhu Chavan has petitioned Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah seeking immediate action against Bidar MP and Union Minister Bhagwant Khuba for what he said anti-party activities.

Speaking to The Hindu over telephone on Sunday, Mr. Chavan said that he has written to Mr. Modi and Mr. Shah, seeking disciplinary action against Mr. Khuba who is said to have worked to get him [Mr Chavan] defeated in the Assembly elections.

A four-time MLA, Mr. Chavan has said that Mr. Khuba had formed a B team of the BJP and made all efforts to get him defeated in the Assembly elections.

“Even in the 2018 Assembly elections, Mr. Khuba and his team left no stone unturned to spoil my election prospects. On Friday, I wrote to Mr. Modi and Mr. Shah to bring the matter to their notice,” Mr. Chavan said.

The legislator, who won with a margin of over 9,000 votes in the Assembly elections, said that Mr. Khuba, along with a group of party workers, hatched a conspiracy and systemically worked against to get him defeated. But Mr. Khuba and his team failed in their attempt, Mr. Chavan said.

Threat to life

Mr. Chavan said that there is a threat to his life from Mr. Khuba’s followers. He added that they were hatching a conspiracy to end his life.

Accusing Mr. Khuba of creating “hurdles after hurdles” in development works in his constituency, Mr. Chavan said that though foundation stone was laid for State and Central government programmes in the constituency [Aurad], Mr. Khuba was adopting delaying tactics to execute the projects.