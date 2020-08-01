Prabhakar Kore turns 73 today

Due to COVID-19 scare, the former Rajya Sabha member and KLE Society chairman Prabhakar Kore has appealed to his friends and followers not to visit him at his house to wish him on his birthday on Saturday. He has asked them to send their wishes over phone, messages, emails and other electronic means.
The senior politician, who turns 73 on August 1, has led the KLE Society for over three decades. In this period, the society has grown multi-fold and has embraced diverse disciplines such as education, healthcare, agriculture and research.
The society was established by seven liberal minded teachers in 1916. The first institution that the society started was a primary school. Today, KLE Society has 280 institutions with 1,25,000 students pursuing courses from pre-primary to post-doctoral in a variety of disciplines. Over half of these colleges and schools are in rural areas.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath