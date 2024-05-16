ADVERTISEMENT

Prabhakar Kore honoured for 40 years of yeoman service

Published - May 16, 2024 09:14 pm IST - HUBBALLI

The Hindu Bureau

Chairman of KLE Society Prabhakar Kore being honoured on the completion of 40 years of service on Thursday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

General secretary of KLE Society B.G. Desai and staff of KLE Society honoured chairman of KLE Society Prabhakar Kore on his successful completion of 40 years as chairman of the society which runs several hundred institutions.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to a release issued by KLE Society, Dr. Kore assumed office as chairman of KLE Society on May 16, 1984.

Dr. Kore has been instrumental in increasing the number of educational institutions from 38 to 310 in the last four decades, the release said.

The KLE Society will be celebrating the four decades of dedicated service of Dr. Kore at JNMC in Belagavi at 5.30 p.m. on Saturday, the release added.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US