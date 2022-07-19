Prabhakar Kore felicitated in Belagavi

KLE society chairman receives award of DSC degree from USA

KLE Academy of Higher Education and Research (KAHER) members felicitated Prabhakar Kore, KLE society chairman and KAHER chancellor in Belagavi on Monday.

It is a matter of pride for us that Dr. Kore has been conferred the Honorary Degree of Doctor of Science by the Thomas Jefferson University, Philadelphia, USA for his efforts in the fields of education, healthcare and research for the upliftment of the society, said Vivek Saoji, Vice Chancellor.

He is the first Indian to be conferred with this coveted Hononary Degree of Doctor of Science by Thomas Jefferson University which is one of the oldest Universities in the world, Dr. Saoji said. He described the chairman as an institution builder. The Jawaharlal Nehru Medical college and other institutions that he has set up have established the standards of medical education that other institutions hope to emulate, Dr. Saoji added. NAAC accreditation of our institutions was a tough challenge. His guidance at that juncture was valuable, he said.

V.A. Kothiwale, Registrar KAHER, spoke of the contribution of Dr. Kore to KLE society and other agencies and his achievements as an entrepreneur and politician.

B.S. Kodkany, former director of research at KAHER, shared his memories of the first international collaboration of JNMC with the University of Illinois, Chicago, USA. It was among the first in Karnataka.

H.B. Rajashekhar Director, USM-KLE IMP said the KLEs Dr. Prabhakar Kore hospital was the life line patients in northern Karnataka. V.D. Patil, former registrar, S.S. Goudar, Director Research, Mahantesh Koujalgi, President, KLE Society and others were present.