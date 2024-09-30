ADVERTISEMENT

Powers of govt. officials are being misused to target Opposition leaders, says Bommai

Published - September 30, 2024 09:25 pm IST - HUBBALLI

The Hindu Bureau

BJP MP Basavaraj Bommai has said that because of political protection extended to them, certain officials are making degrading remarks against Opposition leaders. | Photo Credit: FILE PHOTO

BJP MP Basavaraj Bommai has said that politics has witnessed a new low with cases being filed against Opposition leaders by misusing the powers of government officials in the State.

Speaking to presspersons in Hubballi on Monday, Mr. Bommai said that because of political protection extended to them, certain officials are making degrading remarks against the Opposition leaders.

Mr. Bommai said that in order to cover up the allegations against one person, attempts are being made to tarnish the image of every Opposition leader. However, this will not continue for long as law will take its own course, he said.

Mr. Bommai, who is a former Chief Minister, declined to comment on BJP MLA Basanagouda Patil Yatnal’s remarks about leaders with huge money waiting to become Chief Minister and said that the question should be directed to Mr. Yatnal as he has information on it.

‘Bhagwan misleading people’

Later, speaking to presspersons in Gadag, Mr. Bommai said that K.S. Bhagwan was misleading people on Goddess Chamundeshwari and there is no need to give importance to his words.

He said that while Mr. Bhagwan termed Goddess Chamundeshwari as fictional, he should also clarify whether Mahishasura was also fictional.

He said Mr. Bhagwan was full of contradiction and none should take him seriously.

