Parts of Vijayapura city to suffer from power outages and water supply disruptions on October 7.
Due to emergent repair works, there will be power and water supply disruption in Vijayapura on October 7 from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., said a release
Parts of Vijayapura city to suffer from power outages and water supply disruptions on October 7.
Due to emergent repair works, there will be power and water supply disruption in Vijayapura on October 7 from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., said a release
Printable version | Oct 6, 2022 8:42:31 pm | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/karnataka/power-water-supply-disruption-in-vijayapura-city-on-oct-7/article65972496.ece
© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.