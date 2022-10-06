Karnataka

Power, water supply disruption in Vijayapura city on Oct. 7

Parts of Vijayapura city to suffer from power outages and water supply disruptions on October 7.

Due to emergent repair works, there will be power and water supply disruption in Vijayapura on October 7 from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., said a release


Our code of editorial values

  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Oct 6, 2022 8:42:31 pm | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/karnataka/power-water-supply-disruption-in-vijayapura-city-on-oct-7/article65972496.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

TRENDING TODAY