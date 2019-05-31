Power tariff up by 33 paise a unit

Get set to pay more for electricity. The Karnataka Electricity Regulatory Commission (KERC) approved an increase of 33 paise per unit — a uniform increase across all electricity supply companies (Escoms).

The revised tariffs, announced on Thursday, are effective from April 1, 2019. The announcement was delayed due to the Lok Sabha elections and the model code of conduct. The five Escoms had sought a tariff hike ranging from ₹1 to ₹1.67 per unit for all categories of consumers. The average percentage of increase sought was around 17.37%. With the increase in tariff by 33 paise per unit, the overall increase in tariff is 4.8%.

KERC chairperson Shambhu Dayal Meena said the hike was necessitated due to 16% increase in power purchase cost, 20% increase in operation and management costs, 12% increase in interest and finance charges, 22% increase in depreciation and deficit for 2017-18 fiscal due to truing up of ₹2,192.33 crore. He said KERC had directed KPTCL and Escoms to improve efficiency and bring down transmission and distribution losses. The transmission loss stands at 3.16%, and distribution loss is averaging at 12.5%. “We have set target for three years to reduce losses; if the target is not met, we will disallow demand for tariff hike,” he said.