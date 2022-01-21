Power tariff revision inevitable: Minister

Bengaluru

21 January 2022

‘Development works need additional funds’

Energy Minister V. Sunil Kumar on Friday said the department was planning to revise the power tariff since implementation of development works in the sector needs additional funds.

Speaking at a press conference here, Mr. Sunil Kumar said hike in power tariff was inevitable. There has been an escalation in the cost of works taken up by the department and an increase in power tariff was needed to meet the expenditure, he said.

Bangalore Electricity Supply Company (Bescom) has sought to raise power tariff by ₹1.58 per unit in 2022. The Karnataka Electricity Regulatory Commission was expected to hold hearings in various parts of the State based on the petition and pronounce the final tariff order by April or May. A ₹8,000-crore project under the Revamped Distribution Sector Scheme of the Centre would be taken up by his department, the Minister said.

Various State government departments were yet to clear pending dues of over ₹12,000 crore to the Energy Department. The departments with highest dues are Rural Development and Panchayat Raj, Water Resources, Urban Development, and Bengaluru Water Supply and Sewerage Board , he said.

Mr. Sunil Kumar ruled out power shortages in the summer months. The State had received good rainfall ensuring enough hydro power. The State’s power demand had increased from 14,000 MW per day to 15,000 MW.

4 more cultural centres

The Kannada and Culture Department would construct four more cultural centres in the city along the lines of Ravindra Kalakshetra, Mr. Sunil Kumar said. While three centres would come up at Devanahalli, Suryanagar, and Devikarani Estate, all in the peripheral areas of the city, identification of land for another centre was in progress. The department would seek funds for construction works in the next Budget, the Minister added.