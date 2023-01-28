Power tariff: Industries allege non-compliance of KERC orders on rebate

January 28, 2023 07:39 pm | Updated 07:39 pm IST - MYSURU

The Micro Small and Medium Enterprises Council from Mysuru has filed a petition before the Karnataka Electricity Regulatory Commission (KERC) seeking directives to electricity supply companies to comply with its orders on rebate on power consumption.

The MSME Council Mysuru has alleged that though the KERC has issued directives to electricity supply companies to provide rebate of 50 paise per unit for industries with effect from April 1, 2022, it has not been complied.

The order was issued on April 4, 2022, but the MSME Council alleged that Chamundeshwari Electricity Supply Corporation (CESC) has not issued any circular or advertisement to create awareness among the stakeholders about it.

Suresh Kumar Jain, Secretary of MSME Council, said that the proposed rebate will be applicable to 47,412 registered micro and small industries of Mysuru, Mandya, Chamarajanagar, Kodagu and Hassan districts. Given the fact that the industrial consumption of power units is high, the rebate at the rate of 50 paise per unit will provide tremendous relief to the entrepreneurs, Mr. Jain added.

He said based on the calculation by the MSME Council, the local industries should receive ₹7.8 crore by way of rebate since April 2022. Hence the MSME has appealed to the KERC to ensure that the stakeholders get the relief.

The MSME Council has also urged all industries with LT 5 power connection to submit an application to CESC with relevant documents to secure their due. Mr. Jain said the industries are already in doldrums due to high power tariff. Instead of ensuring power supply at reasonable rates it was being hiked year after year making industries non-competitive.

When contacted, CESC MD Jayavibhavaswamy said he was not aware of any KERC order that has not been complied with and in case the stakeholders furnish specific details including the KERC order, he would look into and set right the anomaly.

Meanwhile, the electricity supply companies had sought permission from the KERC to increase the fixed charges from ₹125 to ₹300 and the last date to file objections was January 30. The MSME Council was in the process of filing the objections, said Mr .Jain.

Stakeholders who wish to seek additional clarification on power tariff rebate or wish to provide inputs to objections on escalation of fixed charges may write to msmehelpdesk20@gmail.com or call 9986444654.