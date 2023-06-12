HamberMenu
Power tariff hike will have adverse impact on trade and industry, says KKCCI

After an elaborate discussion of the pros and cons of the steep hike, a need has been felt to oppose the KERC decision

June 12, 2023 08:30 pm | Updated 08:30 pm IST - KALABURAGI

The Hindu Bureau
Deepak Gala, energy sector activist and president of Hyderabad Karnataka Environment Committee, speaking at a KKCCI meeting in Kalaburagi on Monday.

Deepak Gala, energy sector activist and president of Hyderabad Karnataka Environment Committee, speaking at a KKCCI meeting in Kalaburagi on Monday. | Photo Credit: ARUN KULKARNI

The office-bearers of the Kalyana Karnataka Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KKCCI) who met on Monday in Kalaburagi held that the power tariff hike approved by the Karnataka Electricity Regulatory Commission (KERC) will adversely impact trade, industry and commerce, apart from mounting additional financial burden on the domestic consumers across the State.

Deepak Gala, energy sector activist and president of Hyderabad Karnataka Environment Committee, threw light on the factors behind the KERC approval for a power tariff hike and deficiencies of the State-owned electricity supply companies in the optimal utilisation of resources, minimising the leakages and the effective recovery mechanisms.

After an elaborate discussion of the pros and cons of the steep hike in power charges and its impact on trade and industry, the meeting felt the need to oppose the KERC decision.

It also resolved to take an active part in the virtual meeting to be convened by the Federation of Karnataka Chambers of Commerce and Industry, the conglomerate of different trade and commerce bodies, on Tuesday to decide on the future course of action on the power hike issue.

KKCCI president Shashikanth B. Patil presided over the meeting and secretary Manjunath Jewargi, treasurer Uttam Bajaj, joint secretary Sangamesh R. Kalyani, Energy Monitoring Sub-committee chairman Sharanaasappa Jeevanagi, Affiliated Association Affairs Sub-committee chairman Girish J. Anakal and others were present.

