ADVERTISEMENT

Power tariff hike: KERC hearing in Mysuru today

February 13, 2024 07:48 pm | Updated 07:49 pm IST - MYSURU

The Hindu Bureau

The Karnataka Electricity Regulatory Commission (KERC) will hold a public hearing in Mysuru on Wednesday in connection with the proposal submitted by the Chamundeshwari Electricity Supply Corporation for a power tariff hike.

On the occasion, the CESC will be presenting a report on its performance for 2022-23 and the revenue it was expecting for 2024-25. The KERC hearing will be held at the ZP auditorium at 10 a.m.

Last year, amidst strong opposition from industrialists, MSME sector and consumers, the Chamundeshwari Electricity Supply Corporation (CESC), Mysuru, had proposed a hike in power tariff by ₹1.46 a unit across all slabs for the financial year 2023-24 at the KERC public hearing. The consumers – domestic and industrial sectors – expressed their objections to the proposal and wanted the CESC’s appeal for tariff revision to be rejected outright.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

CESC, in a release here, has appealed to the public to participate and air their suggestions on its proposals.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US