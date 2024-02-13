Power tariff hike: KERC hearing in Mysuru today

February 13, 2024 07:48 pm | Updated 07:49 pm IST - MYSURU

The Karnataka Electricity Regulatory Commission (KERC) will hold a public hearing in Mysuru on Wednesday in connection with the proposal submitted by the Chamundeshwari Electricity Supply Corporation for a power tariff hike.

On the occasion, the CESC will be presenting a report on its performance for 2022-23 and the revenue it was expecting for 2024-25. The KERC hearing will be held at the ZP auditorium at 10 a.m.

Last year, amidst strong opposition from industrialists, MSME sector and consumers, the Chamundeshwari Electricity Supply Corporation (CESC), Mysuru, had proposed a hike in power tariff by ₹1.46 a unit across all slabs for the financial year 2023-24 at the KERC public hearing. The consumers – domestic and industrial sectors – expressed their objections to the proposal and wanted the CESC’s appeal for tariff revision to be rejected outright.

CESC, in a release here, has appealed to the public to participate and air their suggestions on its proposals.