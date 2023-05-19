HamberMenu
Power supply to be hit in several villages

May 19, 2023 06:59 pm | Updated 06:59 pm IST - Yadgir

The Hindu Bureau

There will be disruption in power supply from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Monday in several villages coming under 33/11 kV sub power supply centre at Chamanal in Shahapur taluk.

In a release in Yadgir on Friday, officials of the Gulbarga Electricity Supply Company (GESCOM) said that the 33 kV line which passes through Kembhavi town is going to be repaired as the line has reached a critical stage.

The line will supply power to 33/11 sub power supply centre to Chamanal which distributes power to several villages.  Due to repair work of the 33 kV line, power will not be supplied to the villages.

The officials requested the general public and farmers to extend cooperation.

