Power supply to be disrupted in parts of Mysuru

Power supply in parts of the city will be disrupted between 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. on March 15 due to quarterly maintenance work to be taken up at the power distribution centres of V.V. Mohalla Division.

According to an official statement, power supply will be affected in Vijayanagar fourth stage, KHB colony, Hootagalli village, Belavadi village, Basavanapura, Maratikyathanahalli, Panchacharya Layout, K Hemmanahalli, Lingadevarakoppalu, Ilavala, Hootagalli, KRS Road, Aditya Extension, S R S Colony, Koorgalli village, NHB Colony, Belavadi Industrial Area, Shahi Garments, Hootagalli Industrial Area, Koorgalli Industrial Area, Grand Maurya Hotel, Reliance, Yashaswini Kalyana Mantapa, Sauparnika Apartments in Hinkal, SVEI College and surrounding areas and Jattihundi.

Power supply will also be disrupted in DMG Halli, Kamarahalli, Manikyapura, Doddahattihundi, Mariyanahundi, Kattehundi and Shettinayakanahalli and surrounding areas.