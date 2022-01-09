Power supply restored to engineering colleges

After a month of struggling with either intermittent or no power reportedly owing to non-payment of bills, government engineering colleges have got some relief. Power supply has been restored to government engineering colleges and polytechnics in Karnataka after the Department of Technical Education released funds towards payment of pending electricity bills.

This comes after The Hindu reported that many engineering colleges were finding it difficult to conduct classes and had cancelled practicals. While some colleges did not have electricity for a few days in December, many did not have power even for one day. A principal of an engineering college said: “Even though we had made repeated requests to several stakeholders to release funds to pay our electricity bills, it went in vain.”

Some principals, in fact, wanted to suspend classes till power supply was restored. Power supply was cut as the colleges were unable to pay the electricity bills to their respective Escoms.