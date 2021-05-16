Power supply hit as heavy rain uproots electricity poles

Several parts of Shivamogga, Chikkamagaluru and Hassan districts experienced moderate to heavy rainfall on Saturday and Sunday. Thunderstorm coupled with gusty wind hit power supply as many electricity poles were uprooted. The climate remained cloudy and there was continuous drizzling.

Many villages in Mudigere of Chikkamagaluru and Thirthahalli in Shivamogga taluk did not have power supply. A few electricity poles were spotted lying on the road obstructing vehicular movement at Bidarahalli in Mudigere taluk on Sunday morning. Residents in many villages of N.R. Pura, Sringeri, Koppa and Chikkamagaluru taluks were forced to remain indoors.

According to Karnataka State Natural Disaster Monitoring Cell, Chikkamagaluru received an average rainfall of 24.2 mm of rainfall against a normal of 3.7 mm in the 24 hours ended a 8.30 a.m. on Sunday. Similarly, Shivamogga district received 26.7 mm against a normal of 3.6 mm and Hassan received 12.2 mm against a normal of 3.5 mm. Among the taluks, Mudigere received 75 mm of rainfall against a normal of 5 mm on the day. Sagar taluk in Shivamogga recorded 61 mm against a normal of 2 mm.