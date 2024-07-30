GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Power supply fault disrupts metro services on Green Line

Published - July 30, 2024 09:31 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau
Train services resumed from R.V. Road towards Silk Institute at 7.05 p.m. and normal operations were restored across the Green Line soon after

Train services resumed from R.V. Road towards Silk Institute at 7.05 p.m. and normal operations were restored across the Green Line soon after | Photo Credit: File Photo

On Tuesday, a power supply fault severely disrupted the Green Line metro services in Namma Metro from 5.33 p.m. As a result, trains operated only between Nagasandra and R.V. Road stations.

The Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) said that the power supply fault was resolved, and train services resumed from R.V. Road towards Silk Institute at 7.05 p.m. They added that normal operations were restored across the Green Line soon after.

The disruption caused inconvenience to hundreds of commuters, many of whom were stranded or faced delays during peak travel hours. Passengers reported overcrowded platforms and lengthy waits, exacerbating the impact on their schedules.

