Power struggle resurfaces in Congress

June 18, 2023 09:35 pm | Updated 09:35 pm IST

The shadowboxing over power sharing within the Congress between Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar has resurfaced even as the BJP is trying to wade into troubled waters.

After Social Welfare Minister H.C. Mahadevappa’s statement in Mysuru that Mr. Siddaramaiah will continue as the Chief Minister, Deputy Chief Minister’s brother and Bengaluru Rural MP D.K. Suresh on Sunday accused Dr. Mahadevappa of not focusing on his department’s work. At Davangere, KPCC working president and Public Works Minister Satish Jarkiholi also joined the debate by stating that there has been no discussion on power sharing between the two leaders.

The Chief Minister, meanwhile, said that he was not aware of what Dr. Mahadevappa had spoken, and told reporters: “You should ask him on that.”

“I do not know why Dr. Mahadevappa has given such a statement. He is a senior Minister, matured leader, has political strength and has own ideologies. I think he is more interested in speaking on other things than concentrating on his role as a Minister,” Mr. Suresh told presspersons even as he explained his inclination to “retire from politics.” When asked further, he refused to comment on the issue, and said: “Mr. Siddaramaiah and Dr. Mahadevappa would be able to explain the statement.”

Mr. Jarkiholi told reporters in Davangere district that there has been no discussion on power sharing. “Mr. Siddaramaiah is currently the Chief Minister and I guess he will continue to be. There is no discussion on sharing of power, he said, adding that “Ultimately, it is also party’s decision.”

The statement of Dr. Mahadevappa comes after another Minister M.B. Patil made a similar statement last month, which drew angry responses from Mr. Shivakumar’s associates. A senior party functionary told The Hindu that the issue might come up for discussion on June 21 in Delhi where Ministers have been invited for a meeting with senior Congress leaders. “The Ministers making public statements on power sharing could be individually asked to desist from speaking on power sharing and focus on governance, especially when guarantees have to be efficiently implemented.”

Meanwhile, former Minister and BJP leader R. Ashok taunted Mr. Shivakumar that he was dreaming of becoming the Chief Minister, which will not happen. “Mr. Siddaramaiah will not step down. He is a shrewd politician, who has handled even H.D. Deve Gowda and H.D. Kumaraswamy. He will continue as Chief Minister for five years.” The BJP leader said: “The fight over power sharing will be fought in streets like the way it is happening in Rajasthan Congress.”

D.K. Suresh wants to retire

D.K. Suresh, Bengaluru Rural MP, said that he wants to retire from politics because he does not fit into it. On Sunday, the MP told reporters that he had shared with his party workers in Ramanagara about his intention to retire as he needed rest. “I am feeling that I need rest. I don’t fit into politics. Politics is for politicians. There are so many other ways to lead life and contribute towards social service. My decision is to create opportunities for others and promote leadership.”

When asked if he was upset or hurt that has led to such a decision, he said: “I am doing my work happily along with people in my constituency. I am not upset. There is still one year, and I will work for that term. I am satisfied with my work.”

