Power struggle inside Congress is not good for ensuring development in State: Bommai

There is a clear power struggle among leaders in the Congress government in the State. It is not good for the State’s development, MP and BJP leader Basavaraj Bommai said in Haveri on Sunday.

“The State government is witnessing a power struggle. Senior leaders like the Chief Minister and the Deputy Chief Minister and some Ministers have not been able to deliver due to infighting in the Congress. The general public are watching all this, but they do not approve of it,” he said.

Congress MLC Saleem Ahmad has said that the State government is stable and asked BJP leaders to worry about the longevity of the Union government.

“I pity leaders like Mr. Ahmed who fail to see the ongoing conflicts among Ministers and between the Chief Minister and the Deputy Chief Minister,” Mr. Bommai said.

Dengue scare

He accused Health Department officials of not taking seriously the dengue outbreak in the State.

“The Health Minister should direct the Deputy Commissioner, the District Health Officer and other officials to take preventive measures and provide appropriate treatment to the people,” he said.

He also said that that officials are not counting dengue deaths from private hospitals.

