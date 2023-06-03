Power sharing: DKS says AICC will take ‘suitable decision at suitable time’

June 03, 2023 09:40 pm | Updated 09:40 pm IST - Bengaluru

As speculations over possible power-sharing formula between Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar continues in the political circles, the latter on Saturday said that the All India Congress Committee (AICC) would take a “suitable decision at a suitable time.”

“You have all worked with passion to make me the Chief Minister. There is no need to feel disappointed or remain anxious. The AICC will take a suitable decision at a suitable time. We have to work with discipline,” Mr. Shivakumar said at a public function in Kanakapura.

He said: “Now, Mr. Siddaramaiah and all of us in the Cabinet have to work unitedly to fullfill the promises made to people.” The BJP and JD(S) leaders are now worried and unhappy that the Congress government took a historic decision to implement all the guarantees in one day, he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

On Saturday, the KPCC president received felicitation at multiple places in Kanakapura Assembly constituency from where he has been elected to the Assembly.

On Opposition

He said that BJP and JD(S) leaders are more interested to talk about our guarantees instead of finding out reasons for their defeat. “Though I am the Deputy Chief Minister, I have come here as an ordinary party worker. I am seeking advice from several leaders as to how best I can serve you.”

The Deputy Chief Minister visited several temples in the constituency.

Some wish to opt out of ‘guarantee’ schemes

Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar has said that the State government will create opportunity for those eligible beneficiaries wishing to opt out of the ‘guarantee’ schemes.

“Many have already written letters to say they want to opt out as beneficiaries of the schemes while many others have orally told us. The application process has been started to enable those who wish to join the scheme to apply. If people wish, they can voluntarily opt out.”

Clarifying doubts on how tenants would benefit from free 200 units of power, Mr. Shivakumar said tenants too will benefit from the scheme.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.