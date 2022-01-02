Power project: Minister seeks action against erring staff

Hassan

02 January 2022 18:21 IST

Minister for Energy V. Sunil Kumar has instructed senior officers of his department to suspend the staff members responsible for irregularities in implementing Deendayal Upadhyaya Gram Jyothi Yojana in Shivamogga district.

He gave this instruction after reviewing the implementation of the scheme in the district on Saturday.

The scheme involves segregation of agriculture and non-agriculture feeders and strengthening of distribution infrastructure in rural areas. During the meeting, the Minister noticed loopholes in implementing the work taken up at a cost of ₹224 crore in the district.

There were instances of ineffective electrical earthing, disregard for labour laws while engaging the workers, and carelessness while installing electric poles. “In view of irregularities the officers have been instructed the erring staff members and hold an inquiry into the work execution”, the Minister told presspersons after the meeting.

The project, he said, was sponsored by the Central Government. While the Centre offered 60% of the cost, the rest 40% had been managed by electricity supply companies. In order to separate non-agriculture feeders, 68 new feeders had been laid. The payment of bills with regard to 39 feeders had been withheld, he said.

Minister for RDPR K.S.Eshwarappa, who is also Minister in charge of Shivamogga, legislators Ashok Naik, Ayanur Manjunath, and S.Rudre Gowda, Deputy Commissioner K.B.Shivakumar, MESCOM MD Prashant Kumar Mishra and others were present in the meeting.