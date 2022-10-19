There will be power outage in parts of Kodagu on October 20 and 22 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. to take up works related to commissioning of the newly installed 33 kv transmission line from Ponnampet to Srimangala. The towns affected are Srimangala, Teralu, West Nemmale, Kutta, T.Shettigeri, Birunani, Badagarakeri, Parakatakeri and surrounding areas.
Power outage in Kodagu
