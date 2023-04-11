Power line project to Goa to affect 62,000 trees in Karnataka forests

April 11, 2023 07:58 pm | Updated 07:58 pm IST - MYSURU

Within days of the National Tiger Conservation Authority (NTCA) red-flagging the decline in tiger numbers in the Western Ghats landscape, a proposal to divert 177.09 hectares of forests in the same area is slated to come up before the Central Empowered Committee of the Supreme Court on Thursday.

The project pertains to laying a 400 KV D/C Quad Transmission line from Goa to Tamnar, which seeks diversion of 177.091 hectares of forest land spread across Dharwad, Belagavi, and Uttara Kannada districts.

Of these, 101.74 hectares of forests is in Belagavi, 4.78 hectares in Dharwad, and 70.55 hectares in Uttara Kannada of which 30.41 hectares of forests is in Anshi-Dandeli Tiger Reserve.

The NTCA’s Status of Tiger Report 2022 released on Sunday notes that though the tiger occupancy has increased in the eastern part of the Anshi-Dandeli landscape, it has declined in the border areas of Goa and Karnataka that includes Mollem-Mhadei-Anshi Dandeli complex.

The proposed project entailing laying 400 kV transmission line from the existing power grid in Narendra in Dharwad district to Xeldem in Goa and the length is 94 km. Of the 94 km length, 72 km passes through Karnataka and 17 km in Goa. Out of 72 km forest route in Karnataka, the line passes through 38 km of forests across different divisions and about 6.6 km of line passes through the Anshi-Dandeli tiger reserve or the Kali Tiger Reserve.

Conservation activist Giridhar Kulkarni has written to the authorities to reject the proposal as the diversion of forests land would create additional biotic pressure on the adjoining forest areas The removal of native vegetation would result in the fragmentation of forests, loss of wildlife natural habitat, create imbalance in the function of the watershed, increase human-wildlife conflict, besides disturbing wildlife and also threaten the rights and livelihood of the local community, said Mr. Kulkarni.

He told The Hindu that the project was yet to be placed before the Karnataka State Board for Wildlife though it was approved by its counterpart in Goa and the NBWL, the Supreme Court had favoured to lay the 400 kV line along the existing power line alignment.

According to experts, the total width of the 400 kV transmission line is 46 metres and hence, the vegetation clearance has to be 23 metres in width for the entire length.

The project, which was first envisaged in 2015, had been rejected by the then Principal Chief Conservator of Forests Sanjai Mohan in 2021 due to environmental and conservation imperatives. His report to the Additional Chief Secretary to Government, Forests, Ecology and Environment, had stated that 62,289 trees would be affected within the various forest divisions of the State, of which 15,946 trees were inside the tiger reserve alone.

It was also rejected by the Conservator of Forests and Field Director of Anshi-Dandeli Tiger Reserve in 2019 as it would lead to irreversible damage to flora and fauna of the tiger reserve.