Power dues: Religious places owe ₹2.64 crore

Temples, mosques and churches owe over ₹2.64 crore to power supply companies, Minister for Energy V. Sunil Kumar said on Monday. He was answering a question raised by BJP member Muniraju Gowda in the Legislative Council.

The total amount due from 10,840 temples is over ₹2.15 crore. The total due from 2,139 mosques is about ₹34.21 lakh and the amount due from 684 churches is about ₹15.24 lakh. When Mr. Gowda demanded that dues from temples be waived, the Minister said there was no such a proposal before the government.