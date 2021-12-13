Karnataka

Power dues: Religious places owe ₹2.64 crore

Temples, mosques and churches owe over ₹2.64 crore to power supply companies, Minister for Energy V. Sunil Kumar said on Monday. He was answering a question raised by BJP member Muniraju Gowda in the Legislative Council.

The total amount due from 10,840 temples is over ₹2.15 crore. The total due from 2,139 mosques is about ₹34.21 lakh and the amount due from 684 churches is about ₹15.24 lakh. When Mr. Gowda demanded that dues from temples be waived, the Minister said there was no such a proposal before the government.


Our code of editorial values

Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Dec 13, 2021 11:43:06 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/karnataka/power-dues-religious-places-owe-264-crore/article37947735.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY