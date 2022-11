November 16, 2022 08:21 pm | Updated 08:21 pm IST

There will be no power supply on November 17 from 10 a.m. to 5.30 p.m. in parts of Madikeri taluk due to repair works and maintenance at the distribution feeder lines. Trhe affected villages are Alooru Siddapura, Gonimaruru, Malabi, Siddalingapura, Aluvara, Hosagutti, Kaisaravalli, Ganaguru and surrounding areas.