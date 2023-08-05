ADVERTISEMENT

Power boost in Mandya as it gets 400 kV station

August 05, 2023 06:54 pm | Updated 06:56 pm IST - MYSURU

The Hindu Bureau

The power supply infrastructure is all set to get a big boost in Mandya as a 400 kV station has been sanctioned to Mandya taluk and it will be established at Hampapura village. This project alone costs ₹600 crore, said Mandya MLA Ravikumar.

Speaking at the launch of Gruha Jyothi scheme in Mandya on Saturday, the MLA said two 12 kV stations will be established at Baby village, and Hulivahana village at a cost of ₹30 crore. For the development of infrastructure in Mandya city and the MySugar factory, the government has released ₹25 crore and ₹50 crore respectively, he said.

Earlier, the minister in charge of Mandya district N. Cheluvarayaswamy inaugurated the Gruha Jyothi scheme and presented a zero bill to a few consumers to give a formal start to the scheme of providing 200 units of free power as promised by the government.

In Mandya district, 4,96,097 consumers are eligible to avail the benefit under the scheme. Already, 4,33,266 consumers have registered under the scheme.

