Power bill to come down for January

January 01, 2024 09:30 pm | Updated 09:30 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

Power consumers of the State have a pleasant surprise to start the new year with. The Fuel and Power Purchase Cost Adjustment (FPPCA) charges have reduced, and the figure is in the negative for the January billing cycle for all Electricity Supply Companies (Escoms). 

The Karnataka Electricity Regulatory Commission (KERC) has approved FPPCA charges of -37 paise per unit for Bescom, -31 paise per unit for Mescom, -3 paise per unit for Hescom, -51 paise per unit for Gescom, and -39 paise per unit for CESC for the January billing cycle. 

The nearly ₹150 crore difference between the cost of power approved by KERC and the actual cost of power bought from Uttar Pradesh Power Corporation Limited (UPPCL) and the reduced spending on coal, has led to negative FPPCA charges, sources said. 

