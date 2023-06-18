ADVERTISEMENT

Power bill: CM to talk to trade bodies that have called for strike

June 18, 2023 10:22 pm | Updated 10:22 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

Stating that there will be no revision of power tariff, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Sunday said that officials had spoken to industrial trade bodies on the revision, and that he would speak to the bodies that have called for strike on June 22 to protest against power tariff revision.

“The officials in a bid to convince the FKCCI office-bearers have provided facts and figures. I hope they are convinced,” he told reporters here on Sunday. “There will be no reduction in power tariffs. The power bill is looking big because of the addition of two months arrears. From next month, the power bill will come down.”

When his attention was drawn towards the strike announcement of Karnataka Chamber of Commerce and Industry, he said that he would speak to them.

