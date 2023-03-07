Pourakarmikas want CM to regularise their jobs

March 07, 2023 07:09 pm | Updated 07:48 pm IST - MYSURU

The demand for regularising the services of 1,680 pourakarmikas of Mysuru City Corporation (MCC) was brought to the notice of Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, who was in Mysuru on Tuesday in connection with the programme of distributing benefits under various schemes of the State and central governments, here on Tuesday.

Minister in- harge of Mysuru district S.T. Somashekar, Mayor Shivakumar and leaders of the pourakarmikas, including former Mayor Narayan, met the Chief Minister at Hotel Lalitha Mahal and discussed the issue. The pourakarmikas were on strike seeking fulfillment of their demands and their agitation had affected solid waste collection and disposal in some parts of the city.

Later, the Mayor told The Hindu that the Chief Minister had said he would look into their demands. “Any decision has to be taken keeping the State in view and not the Mysuru City Corporation alone. In this connection, the CM has said he would discuss and take a decision,” the Mayor said.

Mr. Narayan said the Chief Minister had promised to implement the pourakarmikas’ demand in July last year when they went on a strike in the State, including Bengaluru city.

The government is regularising nearly 13,000 pourakarmikas in BBMP while 10,000 in the rest of the State, including 200-plus in Mysuru City Corporation. “We want all of them to be regularised and come under direct payment of the corporations. The government had promised to implement this demand irrespective of the outlay. It cannot go away from its promise. The CM has promised to look into their demands and take a decision before the elections are declared,” the former Mayor told The Hindu.

Before meeting the CM, the pourakarmikas’ leaders and some pourakarmikas met the Minister in charge of Mysuru district here and discussed the demand. The Mayor, Deputy Commissioner K.V. Rajendra, MCC Commissioner Lakshmikanth Reddy and other officials were present.

Pourakarmikas, who had assembled at the event where the CM distributed benefits under various schemes at Maharaja College Grounds here in the afternoon, raised slogans in support of their demands and sought their regularisation.

On the CM’s assurance, all pourakarmikas are expected to resume work from Wednesday.