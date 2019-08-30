Pourakarmikas take out protest march in support of demands

Putting forward a set of 10 demands, hundreds of municipal workers staged a demonstration outside the office of the Kalaburagi City Municipal Corporation and later took out a protest march to the office of the Regional Commissioner on Thursday.

Altering the housing scheme meant for municipal workers to provide them with independent houses instead of flats in the multi-storeyed apartments in smaller cities such as Kalaburagi was one of their main demands.

Maruti Manpade, honorary president of the Association of Kalaburagi Municipal Corporation Workers, told the civic officer during the protest that the pourakarmikas in smaller cities should be provided with independent houses on 1,200 sq ft plots so that they could continue to rear cows, sheep, buffaloes and other livestock to supplement their income.

“There are 214 pourakarmikas in the city and finding land for constructing independent houses for them near the city would not be a big problem,” he told a city corporation officer.

Bringing wage anomalies among loaders, drivers, supervisors and cleaners to the notice of the civic body, Mr. Manpade demanded that the civic body consider all workers as pourakarmikas and put a system in place for direct payment of wages from the city corporation by removing the services of manpower suppliers.

“Some of the pourakarmikas working under the contract labour system are not getting minimum wages. The civic body should ensure that the Minimum Wages Act is not violated. Three years have passed after minimum wages were fixed for pourakarmikas. The civic body should send a proposal to the State government for the revision of wages to set ₹ 25,000 as minimum monthly wage,” Mr. Manpade said.

Some of the workers alleged that Goods and Service Tax (GST) was being deducted from the wages of 106 labourers working in garages and 40 workers working in various offices. They demanded that the contractor, who was illegally deducting the amount in the name of GST, should be punished and their deducted amount be refunded.

Since the corporation commissioner was away in Afzalpur, an environment engineer from the corporation heard the grievances of the agitating labour and promised to bring the issue to the notice of the commissioner. The pourakarmikas then took out a protest march to the office of the Regional Commissioner and met the municipal administration officers there. The officials instantly called the Municipal Commissioner over the phone and directed him to address all those demands that could be solved at his level.