Pourakarmikas stage protest

December 01, 2023 09:10 pm | Updated 09:10 pm IST - MYSURU

The Hindu Bureau

Pourakarmikas staged a protest in Mysuru on Friday in support of their demand of service regularisation. | Photo Credit: M.A. SRIRAM

Civic workers of Mysuru City Corporation affiliated to Karnataka State Federation of Pourakarmikas Association staged a demonstration in the city on Friday seeking regularisation of their services.

This was part of a State-wide agitation in support of their demands and also included workers outsourced by the local bodies.

The Federation said the civic workers of the local bodies are responsible for ensuring hygiene and it also has a bearing on public health. But despite the importance of the work it was being outsourced by the government, it added.

Former Mayor Narayan who led the agitation said that though the government has repeatedly assured to regularise the services of the pourakarmikas including drivers of the trucks collecting garbage, it was yet to be implemented.

The agitating workers submitted a charter of demands that wanted the immediate regularization of the services of 544 UGD workers in different corporations of the State. The federation also wanted the abrogation of the practice of outsourcing 50 per cent of the work and wanted all staff engaged in UGD and related works to be hired as government employees. Their other demands included distribution of health card for all members, establishment of rest rooms for pourakarmikas on duty at the MCC office, introduction of scholarship for children of pourakarmikas studying in schools among others.

