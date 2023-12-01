HamberMenu
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Pourakarmikas stage protest

December 01, 2023 09:10 pm | Updated 09:10 pm IST - MYSURU

The Hindu Bureau
Pourakarmikas staged a protest in Mysuru on Friday in support of their demand of service regularisation.

Pourakarmikas staged a protest in Mysuru on Friday in support of their demand of service regularisation. | Photo Credit: M.A. SRIRAM

Civic workers of Mysuru City Corporation affiliated to Karnataka State Federation of Pourakarmikas Association staged a demonstration in the city on Friday seeking regularisation of their services.

This was part of a State-wide agitation in support of their demands and also included workers outsourced by the local bodies.

The Federation said the civic workers of the local bodies are responsible for ensuring hygiene and it also has a bearing on public health. But despite the importance of the work it was being outsourced by the government, it added.

Former Mayor Narayan who led the agitation said that though the government has repeatedly assured to regularise the services of the pourakarmikas including drivers of the trucks collecting garbage, it was yet to be implemented.

The agitating workers submitted a charter of demands that wanted the immediate regularization of the services of 544 UGD workers in different corporations of the State. The federation also wanted the abrogation of the practice of outsourcing 50 per cent of the work and wanted all staff engaged in UGD and related works to be hired as government employees. Their other demands included distribution of health card for all members, establishment of rest rooms for pourakarmikas on duty at the MCC office, introduction of scholarship for children of pourakarmikas studying in schools among others.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.