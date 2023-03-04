Pourakarmikas stage protest in Mysuru demanding regularisation of service

March 04, 2023 05:29 pm | Updated 05:30 pm IST - MYSURU

Scores of pourakarmikas employed for sanitation related work, including maintenance of underground drainage lines, went on a snap strike on March 4 demanding regularisation of their services, in Mysuru, Karnataka.

The immediate cause for the stir was the regularisation of 170 fellow workers, who the agitating pourakarmikas described as being junior to them.

They said that there were 1,680 pourakarmikas attached to the Mysuru City Corporation who render sanitation related work across 65 wards of the city. ‘’Many of us have spent more than two decades as temporary workers. Hence, it is time for the government to regularise our service,” said one of the workers.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Safai Karmachari Commission chairman M. Shivanna, who reached the spot, addressed the workers and allayed their apprehensions that their services may not be regularised. He said the government is committed to regularisation of the services of all the pourakarmikas, and urged them to withdraw their stir.

He said Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai will be in Mysuru on March 7, and he would personally take a delegation of the workers, including their leader and former mayor Narayan, to meet the CM. ‘’The CM has assured that their services would be regularised in a phase-wise manner. Hence, the strike is meaningless,” said Mr. Shivanna.

He said as chairman of the Safai Karmachari Commission, he has submitted multiple reports on their economic conditions and educational status. The government had taken cognizance of these reports and conceived policies to improve their collective lot.

‘’Today, there is a thrust on the education of children of pourakarmikas so that they could qualify to seek employment in different sectors. Similarly, emphasis is on providing the pourakarmikas with housing. The core issue plaguing you is regularisation of services, and it would be resolved in due course as the government is committed,” assured Mr. Shivanna following which the pourakarmikas relented and withdrew their stir.

The Safari Karmachari Commission Chairman said the State Government is set to regularise the services of more than 26,000 pourakarmikas, and the process is under way.