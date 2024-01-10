Pourakarmikas set 15-day deadline for municipal corporation to fulfill their long-pending demands

January 10, 2024 09:03 pm | Updated 09:03 pm IST - HUBBALLI

Dharwad District SC and ST Pourkarmikara Noukarara Sangha has set a 15-day deadline to the Hubballi Dharwad Municipal Corporation to fulfil their long-pending demands, including direct recruitment of 252 pourakarmikas.

Addressing presspersons in Hubballi on Wednesday, president of the sangha Vijay Guntral said that if the municipal authorities do not to issue notification on direct recruitment of pourkarmikas, then they will resort to an indefinite agitation stopping cleaning works.

Mr. Guntral said that the State government has through its order of November 2, 2023 allocated 1,433 posts to 10 municipal corporations and for Hubballi Dharwad, 252 posts have been allocated for direct recruitment.

Although various municipal corporations have initiated the process of direct recruitment, even after two months of the order, the municipal commissioner of Hubballi Dharwad has failed to act on the order and initiate the process. The delay will badly affect the pourakarmikas waiting for direct recruitment and so the commissioner should immediately start the appointment process, he demanded.

This apart, there are several other demands of the pourakarmikas, including permanent shelter to all of them and other facilities.

And, to emphasise the need for fulfilling them at the earliest, the sangha will be giving 15 days to the municipal authorities to act. “If no positive steps are taken, then we will be forced to stop work and launch the indefinite agitation,” he warned.

