Pourakarmikas resume duty, rains impede work
Incessant rain in Mysuru city hampered clearing of garbage mounds that had collected following the strike by the pourakarmikas.
The sanitation workers reported to duty on Tuesday with the strike withdrawn on Monday, but the non-stop rain hampered the workers from clearing roads strewn with solid wastes that had not been lifted due to the four-day long strike.
Nearly 2,000 pourakarmikas were on strike and only 530 were on the MCC rolls.
The pourakarmikas were demanding regularisation of their services besides seeking pension and retirement benefits.
