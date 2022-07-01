Pourakarmikas launch indefinite strike demanding regularisation of services

Pourakarmikas, UGD workers and drivers attached to Kalaburagi City Corporation launched an indefinite protest in Kalaburagi on Friday. | Photo Credit: ARUN KULKARNI

Sanitation workers, including pourakarmikas, UGD workers, sweepers, and drivers, under the banner of the Kalyana Karnataka Guttige Safai Karmachari Sanghatane Kendra Samiti, launched an indefinite strike in Kalaburagi on Friday demanding that the State government regularise the services of pourakarmikas serving with urban local bodies.

President of the samiti Allamprabhu Nimbarga urged the government to address various demands, including regularisation of the services, incentives, and maternity leave. They urged the government to provide housing facilities to permanent pourakarmikas as well as those on contract basis.

Samiti leader Sharnu Atnoor said the government should pay PF gratuity up to ₹10 lakh to those who completed service, a monthly pension of ₹5,000 and other benefits, including complete health check-up every three months. They also demanded 10% special reservation for their children in schools.

The agitators also demanded the continuation of pick and drop facilities for pourakarmikas and the provision of basic facilities, including drinking water and rest rooms at designated centres.