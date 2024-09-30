GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Pourakarmikas demand service regularisation on the basis of seniority  

Published - September 30, 2024 07:50 pm IST - KALABURAGI

The Hindu Bureau

Alleging irregularities in the selection of pourakarmikas in the Kalaburagi City Corporation, the Kalaburagi Mahanagara Palike Pourakamikara Sangha has said that the palike has not followed roster seniority in recruiting 132 pourakarmikas.

Sangha president Bharati Bai Hattaraki and its general secretary Shivasharanappa Hosamani, addressing a press conference here on Sunday, said that the corporation has selected 132 fresh pourakarmikas and neglected those working since 1994.

Mr. Hosamani also urged that the corporation consider its earlier notification to fill 889 pourakarmikas vacant posts, so that all those pourakarmikas working on direct payment and outsourced can be appointed.

In 2018-19, the corporation invited applications for Group D employees to fill 472 posts of pourakarmikas. In the later notification, the posts to be filled were reduced to 258, of which 132 candidates have been selected by the corporation.

At present, 1,041 pourakarmikas are working in the city corporation, of which only 75 of them are on permanent service, he added and demanded the regularization of the service of the remaining based on seniority.

