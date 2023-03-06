Pourakarmikas call off strike, to resume work from today

March 06, 2023 07:05 pm | Updated 07:05 pm IST

The agitation of pourakarmikas of Mysuru seeking regularisation of their jobs was withdrawn on Monday following an assurance from Mayor Shivakumar to take up the issue with Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai through Minister in charge of Mysuru district S.T. Somashekar.

The Chief Minister is visiting Mysuru on Tuesday in connection with an event. Mr. Somashekar will also be present.

Also, the list of 200-plus pourakarmikas whose names were shortlisted for regularisation by the Mysore City Corporation and was announced a few days ago seeking objections, has been put on hold in view of the protests from the pourakarmikas who demanded that all 1,680 of them have to be regularised.

Acting on the Mayor’s assurance and the decision to put the list on hold, the striking pourkarmikas called off the agitation on Monday. The city’s solid waste collection and disposal and cleaning activities were hit due to the agitation. The impact of the strike was felt prominently on Monday with all 1,680 pourakarmikas striking work.

In support of their demands, the pourakarmikas entered the Mayor’s chamber seeking fulfillment of their demands when the first citizen was holding a meeting in connection with the issue. Former Mayor Narayana and other leaders of the pourkarmikas had a meeting with the Mayor and Commissioner Lakshmikanth Reddy.

The demand before the Mysore City Corporation is to regularise all 1,680 pourakarmikas but the MCC prepared a list of 200-plus pourakarmikas for the regularisation. The striking pourakarmikas alleged that the list has not been prepared taking all factors into consideration.

After the meeting, the Mayor told The Hindu that the strike has been withdrawn and the pourakarmikas have been told that he would broach the issue with the Minister in charge of Mysuru district, who will be requested to speak to the CM.

Sources in the MCC said the regularisation has been proposed in phases and not at once. Accordingly, 200-plus pourakarmikas’ names had been proposed for regularisation as per the guidelines issued by the government.

The strike had affected cleaning and collection and disposal of solid wastes in most parts of the city. In the core city areas too, the secondary points from where the solid wastes used to be collected remained unattended .The pourakarmikas were staging dharna in front of the MCC office.

MCC Health Officer D.G. Nagaraj said normalcy would be restored by Tuesday as all of them would be back to their work, and the unattended solid wastes would be cleared.