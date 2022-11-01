Pourakarmika unions mull strike again as govt. backtracks on promises

A month after the three-month deadline for fulfilling demands of pourakarmikas for regular employment ended, the State government seems to be backtracking on most of the assurances made by Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai in July 2022, following a four-day State-wide pourakarmika strike. The pourakarmika unions are now mulling a strike again and have called for a strategy meeting this Sunday in Bengaluru.

The State government had in writing assured protesting pourakarmikas that all those presently working under direct payment system will be regularised and drivers and loaders of garbage collection vehicles will be brought under direct payment system. A committee led by Additional Chief Secretary, Urban Development Department, which includes representatives of pourakarmika unions, was formed to recommend ways to implement these measures. “We have submitted our report to the committee, which has been completely ignored. We have recorded our dissent in the last meeting held on October 28, which I hope will be brought to the notice of the Chief Minister,” Clifton D’Rozario, a member of the committee on behalf of the union, said.

The State government has issued draft recruitment rules for recruitment of 11,133 pourakarmikas. Pourakarmika unions have opposed these notifications and have demanded that they be immediately scrapped.

“Recruitment of pourakarmikas will be an open process where others can also apply and the reservation roster will kick in with only 24% of the jobs being reserved for SCs and STs. But almost the entire workforce of existing pourakarmikas are Dalits. The government needs to recognise this fact and regularise their employment, not ‘recruit’ pourakarmikas,” said Maitreyi Krishnan of BBMP Pourakarmikara Sangha.

A senior UDD official said that there were legal hurdles for regularisation of their employment and recruitment was the only way out. However, the unions have been demanding that the work of existing pourakarmikas and the predominance of Dalits among them has to be respected and have demanded that the State government promulgate an Ordinance and pass a law regularising their employment.

Moreover, the State government has now notified recruitment for only 11,133 posts -- 3673 in Bengaluru and 7,460 outside Bengaluru, as against over 26,000 pourakarmikas working on a direct payment system across the State. Pourakarmika unions are not buying the bureaucratic argument that only sanctioned posts will be filled. “The argument of sanctioned posts is ridiculous. If 26,000-odd pourakarmikas have been working on the streets of the State for years now, it is fallacious to argue that there are only 11,133 sanctioned posts,” said Mr. D’Rozario.

Another bone of contention has been bringing drivers and loaders of garbage collection vehicles on direct payment system. Bengaluru Solid Waste Management Ltd. (BSWML) has called for garbage tenders for the city for the next five years, closing on November 15, under which contractors have to put their own drivers and loaders and pay for their salaries, which if it goes through would rule out direct payment for these workers for the next five years. “We demand that these contracts be immediately cancelled and all drivers and loaders be brought under direct payment system,” said Ms. Krishnan.

‘BJP keen on wooing pourakarmikas, but agenda being undone by bureaucrats’

The Bharatiya Janata Party is keen on wooing pourakarmikas, a segment entirely made up of Dalits, as part of their outreach to SCs and STs in the run up to the State Assembly polls in 2023, a senior party strategist said. The BJP government recently hiked reservation of SCs and STs in the State and is said to be mulling implementing the long pending Sadashiva Commission Report, which will provide internal reservation among SCs, as part of the same outreach.

“The government responded earnestly and announced regularisation of their employment, a demand pending for several decades in July 2022, as part of the same strategy. But bureaucrats have been putting up hurdles undoing this agenda. We are examining whether the government can bring in a law to regularise their services,” the party strategist said. Meanwhile, a senior party leader rued that several party MLAs from the city were themselves favouring contractors in the city, putting up hurdles to bring drivers and loaders on a direct payment system.