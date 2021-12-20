Pourakarmika dies of asphyxiation in manhole

Mysuru

20 December 2021 22:53 IST

A pourakarmika who entered a manhole to clean the UGD died of suffocation while two others fell sick in Periyapatna, on Monday.

The victim was identified as Madhu (27) who was engaged by a local resident to clean the drainage. Those who fell sick are Rajesh and Vishwa. While a case has been registered against the house owner who engaged the workers, there were protests by the pourakarmikas in Mysuru in front of the DC’s office.

The protest was held with the body of the victim and was led by former Mayor Narayan. He said the pourakarmikas continue to be vulnerable in the absence of safety gear and lack of commitment of the higher-ups in the district administration to crack down on physical cleaning of manholes and UGDs.

Mr. Narayan also sought a compensation of ₹25 lakh to the family members of the deceased. Deputy Commissioner Bagadi Goutham who listened to the grievances promised to initiate action as per law.