HamberMenu
  1. EPaper
  2. Music
  3. Housing

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Potholes on roads: Congress says Karnataka is following ‘U.P. model’

Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) president D.K. Shivakumar highlights Basavaraj Bommai-led government’s negligence of roads in the State

December 30, 2022 06:17 pm | Updated 06:17 pm IST - Bengaluru

Nagesh Prabhu
A file photo of Main Guard Cross Road-Dispensary Road junction, near Safina Plaza, behind Commercial Street at Shivaji Nagar, in Bengaluru.

A file photo of Main Guard Cross Road-Dispensary Road junction, near Safina Plaza, behind Commercial Street at Shivaji Nagar, in Bengaluru. | Photo Credit: MURALI KUMAR K

Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) president D.K. Shivakumar took a jibe at the BJP government on potholes on roads in the State and termed it as the ‘U.P. model of development’.

“People don’t understand that potholes on roads across Karnataka are actually part of the BJP’s U.P. model of development. They want to turn Karnataka into U.P., and you can see that in the potholes,” Mr. Shivakumar tweeted and attached a video of a pothole on a road.

The Congress chief took on the Basavaraj Bommai-led government’s negligence over poor maintenance of roads in Karnataka. A few days ago, he had stated that despite multiple deaths and accidents being reported due to potholes on roads, the State Government has not been taking any stern measures.

Despite Bengaluru being the pride of Karnataka, and also India, driving on the roads of the city is not easy because of potholes | Video Credit: Navya M.S. & Bharath Gowda B.R.

Speaking to mediapersons, Congress MLA Rizwan Arshad said, “Karnataka is one of the progressive States in India. By adopting the U.P. model, the BJP government is taking the State backward, while creating social tensions on communal lines.”

Related stories

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.