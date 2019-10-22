Potholes on NH 75 to be filled

The National Highways Authority of India will fill up potholes on the stretch of NH 75 between Hassan and Maranahalli in Sakleshpur at the cost of ₹7 crore. It is taking up the work following complaints about the state of the road.

P.S. Somashekhar, Project Director (NHAI), told The Hindu that it would decide on termination of the contract. However, in the meanwhile, it had decided to take up the repair of the existing road at the cost of ₹7 crore. “The filling up of potholes will start in the first week of November. We are hoping to complete it within a month if there are no rains,” he said.

Residents of Sakleshpur staged several protests demanding the repair of the road. Mangaluru-based politicians, who often travel on this road, have called up several times to enquire about the status of the work. Deputy Commissioner R. Girish had also convened a meeting regarding the work that had been stalled for several months.

Given the present status of the project, commuters cannot expect the four-land road to be fixed at least in the next four years. An official of NHAI said it was unfortunate that the work had been stalled. “Once the tender is terminated, we have to go for overlay estimation for maintenance of the existing road for next few years and then take up the widening work,” he said.

The NHAI had awarded the four-lane concrete road (Hassan – Maranahalli) of 55 km to Isolux Corson at a cost of ₹400 crore. The work should have been completed by March 2019. However, the company stopped work as it had financial problems.