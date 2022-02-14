Pothole-free roads by March 15?

Each ward in MCC has been sanctioned ₹10 lakh for the purpose

Each ward in MCC has been sanctioned ₹10 lakh for the purpose

Are roads in Mysuru set to be free from potholes by March 15?

The Mysuru City Corporation has set a deadline for itself to free the roads from potholes as each ward has been sanctioned ₹10 lakh for covering potholes whose numbers are more this time due to heavy rains last year.

Some roads are in pathetic conditions with bigger potholes which are a bane to motorists who are scared of travelling on such roads fearing fall from their two-wheelers and getting injured.

“The damage to roads is extensive because of last year’s downpour. Therefore, we have sanctioned a sum of ₹10 lakh for each ward for the first time for only pothole filling. Based on the nature of damage to roads, the MCC will consider releasing additional funds for pothole filling. An assessment of all works will be done and decisions are taken accordingly,” said MCC Commissioner Lakshmikanth Reddy.

Speaking to The Hindu, he said third party assessment of the works will be carried out to study the quality of works. “By March 15, the pothole filling in MCC limits will be done,” the Commissioner maintained.