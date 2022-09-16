Pothole-filling campaign in Belagavi

Members of Rotaract and Move on Wheels, a Belagavi-based bike renting startup, filled some potholes in the city on Friday.

Young members of Rotaract Club of Venugram Belgaum used cement mortar to fill large potholes on Club Road and other places. Karan Javaili, founder of Mow (India) Private Limited, said damaged roads were causing inconvenience and leading to accidents in the city. “The negligence of the authorities has led to this. We took this initiative to show authorities that life is precious,’’ he said.

Event coordinator Sonal Mangalore, and others such as Tanisha Kamat, Sejal Shinde, Shripad Shintre, Aditya Waghmode, Abaraj Hukkeri, Praful Cheelad, Prathamesh Girigoudar, Chinmay Maddinmath, Sukaran Patil, Omkar Walavalkar, Teju, Nijuguni G. and others participated.