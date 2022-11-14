Pothole claims life; HDK hits out at govt. over bad roads

November 14, 2022 06:33 pm | Updated 06:33 pm IST - MYSURU

Former Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy has hit out at the State government following the death of an ex-serviceman in Mandya who was run over by a truck when he fell from his two-wheeler while avoiding a pothole near Karemane Gate on Sunday.

The 39-year-old S.N. Kumar, after retiring from the armed forces, had been selected for the police constable’s post and was under training in Bengaluru. He had come to his hometown Sathanur and the accident took place when he was returning to his village. His father, who was riding pillion, has suffered injuries.

Following the death of Kumar, the locals expressed their anger over the poor state of roads. They said mishaps and people getting injured after falling from their vehicles were a common sight. They said on the ex-serviceman would have survived had the potholes been properly covered for motorists’ convenience.

“Is there a solution to Karnataka’s potholed roads?” tweeted Mr Kumaraswamy, while expressing grief over the death of the ex-serviceman.

While lashing out at the BJP government for not acting on repairing bad roads that have already claimed many lives, Mr. Kumaraswamy claimed that he had sanctioned a sum of ₹50 crore for the repair of roads, including where the accident took place, in Mandya CMC limits when he was the Chief Minister. “Unfortunately, the BJP government, after coming to power, withdrew the allocation for political reasons,” he alleged, in a series of tweets.

The former CM demanded immediate release of compensation to the family of the deceased ex-serviceman.