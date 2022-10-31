Pothole accident triggers political storm

The Hindu Bureau Bengaluru
October 31, 2022 00:06 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

A student was killed in an accident when a car was allegedly trying to navigate a bad stretch of road in Yelahanka on Saturday night. The Traffic police have booked a case against civic officials for the accident.

This is the second such accident owing to potholes in the city this month. This comes amidst the government’s push to beautify the city ahead of the global investors’ meet scheduled to be held from November 2 to 4. 

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

The Opposition Congress has hit out at the BJP government over the accident. Randeep Singh Surjewala, AICC General Secretary, in-charge Karnataka, termed the accident “shocking and shameful” and called the State government “Pothole Bommai Sarkar”.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app