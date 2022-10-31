Pothole accident triggers political storm

ADVERTISEMENT

A student was killed in an accident when a car was allegedly trying to navigate a bad stretch of road in Yelahanka on Saturday night. The Traffic police have booked a case against civic officials for the accident.

This is the second such accident owing to potholes in the city this month. This comes amidst the government’s push to beautify the city ahead of the global investors’ meet scheduled to be held from November 2 to 4.

The Opposition Congress has hit out at the BJP government over the accident. Randeep Singh Surjewala, AICC General Secretary, in-charge Karnataka, termed the accident “shocking and shameful” and called the State government “Pothole Bommai Sarkar”.