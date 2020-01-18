Posts of CLP, Leader of Opposition should not be split: Siddaramaiah

Congress Legislature Party (CLP) leader Siddaramaiah on Saturday asserted that the posts of CLP leader and Leader of the Opposition should be given to one person and not be split.

A section of the Congress workers, especially in Mr. Siddaramaiah’s rival faction, have been demanding that the posts be given to two different persons as in Maharashtra.

“My personal opinion is that the posts should be with one person. These two posts in the Congress have never been separated in Karnataka so far. Maharashtra’s political situation is different from Karnataka’s. Why compare?” he told presspersons.

Mr. Siddaramaiah, who had resigned as CLP leader and Leader of the Opposition, said it was left to the party high command to decide on his resignation.

Asked about the delay in appointing a new Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) president, he said the high command would make an announcement soon. On queries regarding his suggestion on appointing four working presidents in KPCC, he said: “I have said there should be working presidents. I have not specified a number.”